Five-star Arsenal thrash Leeds United in Premier League: Key stats

Arsenal maintained their winning start to the Premier League 2025-26 season, beating Leeds United 5-0 on Matchday 2 at the Emirates Stadium. After beating Manchester United 1-0 in their opener, Mikel Arteta's side kept a second successive clean sheet, staying true to their style of scoring from corners and also being compact in defense. The win, however, was marred by injuries. Here's more.

Summary Five goals for high-flying Arsenal In the 34th minute, Declan Rice whipped in a superb ball and a brilliant header from Jurien Timber saw the ball enter the net. Arsenal scored their second via Bukayo Saka at stroke of half-time. Viktor Gyokeres scored Arsenal's third in the 48th minute with a right-footed shot low inside the near post. Timber added the fourth before Gyokeres scored a 95th-minute penalty.

Injuries Saka and Odegaard get injured for the Gunners Arsenal, who have already lost Kai Havertz with an injury, saw key figures in Saka and Martin Odegaard forced off in the clash against Leeds. Odegaard was substituted in the first half due to a shoulder complaint. Ethan Nwaneri came on for the skipper. In the 2nd half, Saka was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury.

Details Match stats and points table Arsenal owned 68% possession and has an XG of 2.82. The Gunners clocked 18 attempts with 5 shots on target. Arsenal also had 32 touches in the opposition box compared to Leeds' 6. Arsenal have moved top of the Premier League standings and are above Tottenham on goal difference. Both sides have six points. Leeds are 11th with one win and a defeat.

Duo Defenders Timber and Calafiori excel for Arsenal Timber scored two goals and assisted Saka's goal. In 34 Premier League appearances, he owns 3 goals and 4 assists. Calafiori, who scored Arsenal's winning goal against Manchester United, made two assists versus Leeds. He assisted Gyokeres for the third and Timber for the 4th. The Italian defender has raced to 3 assists from 21 Premier League appearances (G3).

Information Saka races to 54 Premier League goals Making his 197th Premier League appearance, Saka has raced to 54 goals. He also owns 45 assists, taking his goal involvements to 99. Overall, Saka has netted 71 goals for Arsenal in 265 appearances.

Squawka stats Records made by Gyokeres and Timber Gyokeres has become just the second player to score 2+ goals on his home Premier League debut for Arsenal after Gabriel Jesus against Leicester in August 2022. Timber became the first Arsenal defender to be directly involved in 3+ goals in a Premier League game since Nacho Monreal against Crystal Palace in January 2018.