Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is elated as he recently returned to the sets of his upcoming project after spending months at home due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The Manmarziyaan actor took to social media to post a happy picture of himself and wrote Shubh aarambh! Vicky was last seen in Dharma Productions' horror film Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. Here's more.

The 32-year-old actor, happy about resuming shoot after a long gap, shared pictures from his vanity van this morning. In the pictures, Vicky can be seen donning his charming smile, wearing a black sweatshirt, and posing with the script of the project. For the unversed, Vicky has previously worked in films like Masaan and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Vicky's fans are also delighted to see him back at work and have been showering him with best wishes. While one of his followers wrote, "All the best Mr. perfect," another commented, "That smile just made my day." Many of them also speculated about the movie that Vicky has started working on, as the actor did not reveal details about that.

Vicky has carved a niche for himself in the industry within a short span of time by delivering brilliant performances. He currently has a number of projects lined up. They include Shoojit Sircar-directed Sardar Udham Singh and director Aditya Dhar's Ashwatthama. He will also reportedly reunite with director Meghna Gulzar for a film based on celebrated Indian Army officer - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

