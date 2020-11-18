Last updated on Nov 18, 2020, 09:09 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Ever since actor Chadwick Boseman lost his fight to cancer, Marvel and his entire community of fans have been wishing for some much-needed fan service in the next venture of the Black Panther franchise.
Recently, actor Letitia Wright, who played fantasy African land Wakanda's king T'Challa's sister Shuri, said she isn't thinking about the sequel.
Let's hear the executive producer's plans on Boseman.
"There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us."
"Our king...has died in real life, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to the story and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, in reality," said Black Panther executive producer Victoria Alonso.
Alonso made it clear that no body-double or technology would be used to mimic the screen presence Boseman had as Wakanda King T'Challa.
"Sometimes two-three months go by in production and one says it was a long time. But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about how we are going to honor the franchise," she said.
Truth be told, fans expecting their favorite superstars reimagined through computer graphics is not a far-fetched idea as the task has been done to perfection for living actors too.
In Terminator Salvation, an older version of Arnold Schwarzenegger was recreated using a vintage mask and animation.
Similarly, a dance routine of Michael Jackson was created for the song Slave to the Rhythm in 2014.
For what comforts a grieving Boseman fan, a video of the late actor in a workshop for a Broadway musical has been discovered, it has already received over a billion views on YouTube.
In the video, Boseman is seen rapping along hip-hop legend Tupac on the song I ain't mad at cha opposite actor Christopher Jackson for the musical Holler If Ya Hear Me.
