The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to virtually everything, with many countries imposing strict measures to contain the outbreak. The entertainment industry also faced the brunt of the pandemic. After months-long shutdown due to the health crisis, cinema halls finally reopened in some states, and movie buffs just can't keep calm. As it appears, superstar Aamir Khan is one of those movie buffs.

Aamir took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share his excitement about finally watching a movie at a theater. He wrote, "On my way to see Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in a cinema hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long (sic)." Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is one of first movies to hit theaters post the reopening of cinema halls.

Aamir, donning a casual look and sporting a mask, stepped out with his daughter Ira to watch the comedy movie. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Diljit Dosanjh. It was released in theaters on November 13. Aamir's tweet also received reactions from Manoj and Diljit, who thanked the star for supporting their movie.

Thank you 😊 @aamir_khan for supporting #SurajPeMangalBhari and opening of the cinema halls!! pic.twitter.com/VXUaFmKnoI — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 18, 2020

The central government provided some relief to cinema hall owners as it allowed theaters in areas outside coronavirus containment zones to function with 50% seating capacity. In fact, a number of major films including PM Narendra Modi biopic, Khaali Peeli, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Malang, Kedarnath, Thappad and War were re-released after the reopening of theaters.

Earlier, as cinema halls across the country remained shut for more than six months, many movies including Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Laxmii, Ludo, and Chhalaang were given a digital release by their producers.

