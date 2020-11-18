Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul, has reportedly fallen ill again. Sources say that the 68-year-old is now being kept under close tab by doctors and a team of medical practitioners at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York. He is feverish, and has undergone a COVID-19 test. Weinstein, who was convicted of rape early this year, is serving a 23-year sentence.

Publicists say No information on him being tested positive

There is, however, no update on whether Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time in months that the former movie producer is showing symptoms that indicate another possible round of infection. However, his publicists Juda Englemeyer and Craig Rothfeld are staying tight-lipped about Weinstein's possibility of contracting the deadly virus again, citing his ailment is unsurprising.

Details What does their statement say?

"We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein has a fever and is being closely monitored by the excellent medical staff at Wende CF for which the entire legal defense team is grateful." "It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis," read the statement from the representatives.

Do you know? Is it the second time he got ill?

Recent reports suggest that Weinstein was tested for COVID-19 on November 17, after which he was kept in an isolation ward for 72 hours. The former Miramax chief had first tested positive for the virus in March and was subsequently quarantined at Wende.

CDC explains He could have been possibly reinfected