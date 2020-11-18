Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been asked to appear before the Mumbai Police on November 23-24, in connection with a case registered against them over their "objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension." The said case against them was registered following an order by the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court. Here are more details on this.

Details Kangana and Rangoli summoned for the third time

This is the third time that the two have been asked to appear before the Bandra Police in the matter. The first time when the summons were issued in October, they failed to appear for questioning. Kangana's lawyer had replied to the police stating that the sisters were in Himachal Pradesh and busy with their brother Aksht's wedding.

Details They were asked to appear earlier this month as well

The Mumbai Police then issued a second notice to Kangana and Rangoli earlier this month, asking them to appear on November 9 and 10. However, they did not go. According to reports, Kangana informed the police that she was busy with her brother's wedding preparations and that she would be available for questioning after November 15.

Allegations They allegedly promoted enmity between communities

Last month, an FIR was registered against Kangana and Rangoli following an order by the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court in Mumbai. The order was based on a complaint by casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed. Sayyed alleged that the sisters were trying to spread communal tension between Hindus and Muslims through their social media posts and other statements.

FIR They were booked under several sections of IPC