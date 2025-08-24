How did 15-year-old Max Dowman perform on Premier League debut?

Max Dowman became the second-youngest player in the Premier League (Image Source: X/@Arsenal)

Max Dowman became the second-youngest player in the Premier League after coming on in Arsenal's win over Leeds United on Matchday 2. The 15-year-old replaced winger Noni Madueke in the 63rd minute with Arsenal having taken a 4-0 lead after 56 minutes. Dowman, aged, 15 years and 235 days, impressed largely as Arsenal claimed a 5-0 win over promoted Leeds at the Emirates Stadium.