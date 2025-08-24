How did 15-year-old Max Dowman perform on Premier League debut?
What's the story
Max Dowman became the second-youngest player in the Premier League after coming on in Arsenal's win over Leeds United on Matchday 2. The 15-year-old replaced winger Noni Madueke in the 63rd minute with Arsenal having taken a 4-0 lead after 56 minutes. Dowman, aged, 15 years and 235 days, impressed largely as Arsenal claimed a 5-0 win over promoted Leeds at the Emirates Stadium.
Record
Record made by Dowman
As per Opta, Arsenal's Dowman (15y 235d) is the third player to appear in a Premier League game before turning 16 years old. He joined teammate Ethan Nwaneri vs Brentford in September 2022 (15y 181d) and Jeremy Monga for Leicester City vs Newcastle United in April 2025 (15y 271d).
Information
Summing up the player's performance against Leeds
As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Dowman played 27 minutes against Leeds. He had 15 touches and completed both his passes. He won 5 duels. Dowman also had 5 touches in the opposition box. He completed 1 take-on and made two tackles.
Twitter Post
Youngest players!
Max Dowman is only 15 years and 235 days old, and he just made his Premier League debut ✨ pic.twitter.com/SNnqYOOhA5— Premier League (@premierleague) August 23, 2025