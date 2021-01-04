Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is all set to impress fans with her upcoming film, Madam Chief Minister. The movie, that tells the tale of an "untouchable who rises to the top," will be out in cinema halls on January 22. Chadha also shared a new poster of the movie on her social media accounts today. Here is more on this.

Details Untouchable, Unstoppable: Chadha proudly shares new poster

Taking to her Instagram account, Chadha shared the poster that features herself holding a broom in her hands. She wrote, "Proud to present to you all, my new cinema outing Madam Chief Minister, a film I really believe in...a political drama about an 'untouchable' who rises to the top!" Her co-stars Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla can also be seen in the poster.

Instagram Post The official poster of 'Madam Chief Minister'

Instagram post A post shared by therichachadha on January 4, 2021 at 1:10 pm IST

Film The film has been directed by Subhash Kapoor

Directed and written by Jolly LLB fame Subhash Kapoor, the movie is a political drama featuring Chadha, Kaul, Shukla, Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti in pivotal roles. The movie was shot in Lucknow in a 40-day-long schedule during November-December, 2019. It was originally slated to be released on July 17, 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Quote My toughest part yet: Chadha on 'Madam Chief Minister'

Chadha had said last year, "Happy to announce that our labor of love Madam Chief Minister has been announced. My toughest part yet, grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with particularly witty Subhash sir and with the splendid cast Manav, Akshay Oberoi and Saurabh Shukla."

Other movies Chadha was recently seen in 'Shakeela'