Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to play the role of a doctor in his upcoming film titled Doctor G. The actor took to social media to announce the new project and looked quite excited about it. Interestingly, the movie will mark Khurrana's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018). Here are more details on this.

Details Opening soon for consultation, wrote Khurrana

Khurrana shared a picture of the movie's script on social media and captioned it, 'Opening soon for consultation #DoctorG (sic).' To be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the movie has been written by Saurabh Bharat and Vishal Wagh. The campus comedy flick will be produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures. The makers are yet to reveal the remaining star cast of the movie.

Instagram Post Here is the post by Khurrana

Instagram post A post shared by ayushmannk on December 22, 2020 at 2:44 pm IST

Statement I fell in love with the script instantly: Khurrana

Talking about the movie, Khurrana stated, "Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept." "I am excited to don the doctor's coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts," he added.

Quote This project has me thrilled to be on sets: Director

"I am stepping into my filmmaking journey with all my passion and this project has me thrilled to be on sets. I am looking forward to working with Junglee Pictures and the ever so versatile and talented Ayushmann," director Kashyap said in a statement.

Other movies Khurrana also has 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' coming up