22 Dec 2020
Ayushmann Khurrana announces new film titled 'Doctor G'
Written byShruti Niraj
Entertainment
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to play the role of a doctor in his upcoming film titled Doctor G.
The actor took to social media to announce the new project and looked quite excited about it.
Interestingly, the movie will mark Khurrana's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018).
Here are more details on this.
Details
Opening soon for consultation, wrote Khurrana
Khurrana shared a picture of the movie's script on social media and captioned it, 'Opening soon for consultation #DoctorG (sic).'
To be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the movie has been written by Saurabh Bharat and Vishal Wagh.
The campus comedy flick will be produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures.
The makers are yet to reveal the remaining star cast of the movie.
A post shared by ayushmannk on
Statement
I fell in love with the script instantly: Khurrana
Talking about the movie, Khurrana stated, "Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept."
"I am excited to don the doctor's coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts," he added.
Quote
This project has me thrilled to be on sets: Director
"I am stepping into my filmmaking journey with all my passion and this project has me thrilled to be on sets. I am looking forward to working with Junglee Pictures and the ever so versatile and talented Ayushmann," director Kashyap said in a statement.
Other movies
Khurrana also has 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' coming up
Over the years, Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered successful movies such as Vicky Donor, Article 15, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, among others.
He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.
He is currently shooting for director Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in the titular city. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and is expected to release in 2021.