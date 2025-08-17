Josh Inglis sets unwanted T20I record with back-to-back ducks: Details 

Australia 's Josh Inglis has set an unwanted record after getting out for a golden duck in the third and final T20I against South Africa in Cairns. The wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed by Corbin Bosch on the very first ball he faced. This was his second successive duck as he was out for zero in the series opener as well. Notably, the keeper-batter missed the second match. Here are further details.

Record details Three ducks for Inglis in home T20Is Inglis's first T20I duck on Australian soil came against Pakistan in 2022. He matched this unwanted feat with his first-ball dismissal in the series opener against South Africa. Now, after bagging another duck in the series finale, Inglis has become the batter with the second-most T20I ducks in Australia, as per ESPNcricinfo. He is now only behind former Aussie captain Aaron Finch, who leads the list with four ducks.

Ducks Four ducks in T20Is Overall, Inglis now owns four ducks in T20Is - out of which three have been first-ball dismissals. Only Finch (8), David Warner (6), and Glenn Maxwell (5) own more T20I ducks among Aussie players. Meanwhile, no other Australian has bagged more T20I ducks since Inglis's debut in the format in February 2022. However, Maxwell and Tim David have also bagged four ducks in this period.