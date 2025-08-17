Salman Ali Agha to lead Pakistan in Asia Cup, tri-series

Salman Ali Agha is set to lead Pakistan in the impending T20I tri-series and Asia Cup scheduled to be held in the UAE from August 29 to September 28. The tri-series will see Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the UAE compete at Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7. The Men's National Selection Committee announced the full-strength squad on August 17.

Information A look at Pakistan squad Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufyan Moqim.

Takeaways Babar, Rizwan left out; other takeaways Star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who have been away from the T20I squads, could not make the Asia Cup roster either. Meanwhile, senior top-order batter Fakhar Zaman and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf will once again bolster their T20I squad. The pace department will be strengthened by Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Match lineup Here's the schedule of the tri-series The tri-series will kick off with Afghanistan taking on Pakistan on August 29. This will be followed by UAE's clash against Pakistan the next day. The other matches include UAE vs Afghanistan on September 1, Pakistan vs Afghanistan on September 2, and Pakistan vs UAE on September 4. The final of the tri-series is scheduled for September 7 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.