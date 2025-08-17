Jasprit Bumrah confirms availability for Asia Cup: Report

India 's cricket team has received a major boost ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup. Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has confirmed his availability for selection in the continental tournament, according to an Indian Express report. The 31-year-old pacer has told the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel that he is fit and ready to play in the T20 competition, which will be held in UAE next month.

Comeback Bumrah's absence from white-ball cricket Bumrah has not played white-ball cricket for India since last year's T20 World Cup. He was instrumental in Rohit Sharma's team's victory in the final against South Africa at Bridgetown, Barbados. However, he was recently released from the Test squad for the fifth match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval to manage his workload.

Fitness debate Concerns over Bumrah's fitness Bumrah played three of the first four Tests, taking two five-wicket hauls and bowling a total of 119.4 overs in the series. His absence from the final Test reignited debate about his fitness, especially after a back injury had kept him out for four months earlier this year. However, with the Asia Cup being played in T20 format, these concerns are expected to be less pressing as Bumrah will only have to bowl a maximum of four overs per match.

Preparation India to travel early to UAE for Asia Cup India, which could face Pakistan up to three times in the tournament, is likely to travel early to UAE. The team management preferred this over a preparatory camp in Bengaluru. "Instead of having a camp here, the team will fly three to four days early so that they can get decent practice before the tournament starts," a source told The Indian Express.