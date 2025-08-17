'Couldn't execute it well': 'Sikandar' director explains film's failure

Plot details

What was 'Sikandar' really about?

Murugadoss shared that Sikandar's story was deeply emotional, revolving around a king who fails to understand his wife. He said, "We are all like that...whether it's with our mother, friend, or wife, we often don't value relationships." "Only when someone leaves us forever do we feel the weight of guilt. In the film, when the king loses his wife, her organs are donated to three different people." "The story was emotional, but I couldn't execute it well."