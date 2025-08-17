LOADING...
'Couldn't execute it well': 'Sikandar' director explains film's failure

By Isha Sharma
Aug 17, 2025
01:18 pm
What's the story

Salman Khan's Sikandar, a collaboration with acclaimed South filmmaker AR Murugadoss, was expected to be a blockbuster. However, the film tanked at the box office. Initially blaming its performance on a language barrier, Murugadoss has now confessed that the real issue was his execution of the project. In an interview with Velaipechu Voice, he said he "couldn't execute it well."

Plot details

What was 'Sikandar' really about?

Murugadoss shared that Sikandar's story was deeply emotional, revolving around a king who fails to understand his wife. He said, "We are all like that...whether it's with our mother, friend, or wife, we often don't value relationships." "Only when someone leaves us forever do we feel the weight of guilt. In the film, when the king loses his wife, her organs are donated to three different people." "The story was emotional, but I couldn't execute it well."

Career reflections

Murugadoss on why 'Sikandar' flopped

Murugadoss also reflected on the difference between Ghajini and Sikandar, saying he could pull off Ghajini (Hindi) because it was a remake. He added, "I'm not saying I won't return to Hindi cinema; I definitely will if I find my comfort zone." "But when the audience can't connect with my thinking, it affects me deeply." Despite the hype, Sikandar only collected ₹184.6cr worldwide in 22 days against an estimated budget of ₹200cr. It was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.