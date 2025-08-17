Next Article
Priyanka Chopra shares family celebration photos, thanks India
Priyanka Chopra just gave Instagram a peek into her family's big week in New York, celebrating her in-laws' 40th anniversary, her aunt and uncle's 43rd, Joe Jonas's birthday, and India's Independence Day—all in one heartfelt post.
She thanked India on its Independence Day
Her post was filled with warm family photos—snaps with her mother-in-law Denise Jonas and a sweet moment with Nick Jonas.
Wrapping it up, Priyanka thanked India on its Independence Day, tying together personal milestones with her roots.