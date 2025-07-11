Nottingham Forest consider legal action against Tottenham over Morgan Gibbs-White
What's the story
Nottingham Forest are considering legal action against Tottenham Hotspur over their pursuit of Morgan Gibbs-White. As per a report in Sky Sports News, the Premier League club has stopped all communication with Spurs, amid allegations that the latter made an illegal approach for the player. This comes after Tottenham triggered a £60 million release clause in Gibbs-White's contract with Forest. Here are the details.
Legal claims
Forest allege illegal approach for Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest have alleged that Tottenham made an illegal approach for Gibbs-White without their permission. The club also claims there has been a breach of confidentiality regarding the player's release clause, as Spurs's bid matched the exact amount. These allegations have further complicated the potential transfer deal between Gibbs-White and Tottenham Hotspur.
Transfer complications
Delay expected in Gibbs-White's transfer to Tottenham
The report adds that while it is unclear if Nottingham Forest can completely block the transfer of Gibbs-White, it is likely to be delayed. The club is preparing a complaint to the Premier League over Tottenham's conduct in this matter. Neither Forest nor Spurs have commented on these developments when approached by Sky Sports News.
Transfer
Transfer gathers pace before Tottenham activate release clause
On Thursday, it was understood that Spurs gathered pace in their pursuit of Gibbs-White. This is after the London club got hold of West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus. Despite interest from several top English clubs, Spurs intensified their pursuit of the talented midfielder. Later on the same day, it was revealed that Tottenham triggered a £60m release clause in Gibbs-White's Nottingham Forest contract. The 25-year-old was set for a medical on Friday and a move was on the cards thereafter.