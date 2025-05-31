What's the story

Premier League champions Liverpool confirmed the signing of Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old right-back's release clause was activated by the club for a fee of €35 million (£29.5 million).

The deal will be paid in three installments, with Frimpong set to sign a five-year contract with Liverpool once the transfer window opens on Sunday.

Liverpool have allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid before his contract expiry date at end of this month for a sum of £10m.