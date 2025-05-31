Liverpool sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Premier League champions Liverpool confirmed the signing of Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.
The 24-year-old right-back's release clause was activated by the club for a fee of €35 million (£29.5 million).
The deal will be paid in three installments, with Frimpong set to sign a five-year contract with Liverpool once the transfer window opens on Sunday.
Liverpool have allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid before his contract expiry date at end of this month for a sum of £10m.
Career highlights
Frimpong made 190 appearances for Leverkusen
Frimpong, who can play as a right-back or winger, was instrumental in Leverkusen's success in the 2023-24 season. He scored 14 goals and assisted 12 times in 47 games across all competitions.
Last season, he contributed five goals and provided 12 assists in a total of 48 matches.
Overall, he made 190 appearances for Leverkusen, scoring an impressive 30 goals.
133 of his appearances came in the Bundesliga. He scored 23 goals.
Before that, he played for Celtic in 51 matches and scoring three times.
Transfer details
Frimpong's transfer history and future at Liverpool
Frimpong started his career at Manchester City's academy before joining Celtic for £300,000 in September 2019.
He was signed by Leverkusen from Celtic in a deal worth up to £11.5 million in January 2021.
With Alexander-Arnold's departure, Liverpool will have to adapt their playing style.
Frimpong provides them the opportunity to play differently as they look to defend their Premier League title next season.
Player's statement
Frimpong's thoughts on joining Liverpool
After signing with Liverpool, Frimpong said, "It went quite easy. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer."
He added, "I'm going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate and hopefully we can win together."
The Dutch full-back also expressed his excitement about working under manager Arne Slot.
Information
Frimpong has won numerous accolades with Celtic and Leverkusen
Frimpong won the Scottish Premiership title in 2019-20 and the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup in the same season. With Bayer Leverkusen, he won the Bundesliga: 2023-24 honor alongside the DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup.
2024/25 Bundesliga
Breaking down his stats in Bundesliga 2024/25 season
Frimpong made 33 appearances for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga 2024/25 season. He scored 5 goals and provided 5 assists.
As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Frimpong clocked 28 shots (excluding blocks) with 16 of them on target.
He created 29 chances and struck the woodwork once.
Frimpong had a passing accuracy of 83.97%. He completed 10 lay-offs and clocked 33 tackles. He completed 25 take-ons and won 102 duels. He had 117 touches in the opposition box.
