Liverpool could win the Premier League title tonight: Here's how
What's the story
Liverpool are on the verge of clinching the Premier League 2024/25 title, having a mammoth 13-point lead over Arsenal with only five matches remaining in the season.
Their next match is against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday, April 27.
However, second-placed Arsenal could hand the title to Liverpool when they take on Crystal Palace tonight.
The match is set to start at 12:30am IST (8:00pm BST).
Here's how Liverpool can win the honor.
Title scenarios
Arsenal's potential impact on Liverpool's title win
If Arsenal beat Crystal Palace, they will cut the gap to 10 points behind Liverpool.
This would mean Liverpool must win against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield next Sunday to ensure the Premier League title.
However, if Arsenal draw against Palace, Liverpool can seal the title with just a draw against Spurs.
Should Mikel Arteta's Arsenal lose against Palace, then Liverpool would be crowned champions tonight itself without having to kick another ball.
Trophy plans
Guard of honor and Liverpool's potential trophy presentation
If Liverpool are adjudged champions tonight, they are set for a guard of honor against Spurs on Sunday.
An Arsenal win or draw would mean the Reds would get their guard of honor against Chelsea provided if they down or draw against Spurs depending on how Arsenal's result pans out.
As per Sky Sports, if Liverpool maintain their run, they will be handed the Premier League trophy after their final home game of the season against Crystal Palace on May 25.
It would be the first time since May 1990 that the club's supporters will be seeing their side lift the top-flight title in person.