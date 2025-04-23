What's the story

Liverpool are on the verge of clinching the Premier League 2024/25 title, having a mammoth 13-point lead over Arsenal with only five matches remaining in the season.

Their next match is against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday, April 27.

However, second-placed Arsenal could hand the title to Liverpool when they take on Crystal Palace tonight.

The match is set to start at 12:30am IST (8:00pm BST).

Here's how Liverpool can win the honor.