Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling Premier League match, Arsenal dominated Crystal Palace with a 5-1 victory.

Despite a scare from a late tackle on Riccardo Calafiori, who had just returned from injury, he was able to continue playing.

Crystal Palace struggled to keep up with Arsenal's aggressive play, and their energy dropped noticeably after the 53rd minute, leading to their defeat. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rice scored Arsenal's fourth goal (Photo credit: X/@Arsenal)

Arsenal thrash Crystal Palace 5-1 in Premier League: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:00 am Dec 22, 202402:00 am

What's the story Arsenal put on a stunning display against Crystal Palace on Saturday, thrashing them 5-1 in matchweek 17 of the Premier League 2024/25 season. The match at Selhurst Park also witnessed Declan Rice score his first goal of the season. Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer described Rice's goal as an "exceptional finish," adding that despite Dean Henderson's valiant effort to save it, the shot had too much pace.

Injury update

Arsenal's Calafiori recovers from injury scare

In a tense moment during the match, Nathaniel Clyne was penalized for a late tackle on Riccardo Calafiori. The incident raised concerns about Calafiori's fitness, considering he had just returned from a month-long injury break. However, Schwarzer confirmed that Calafiori was able to continue playing after the incident. This news came as a relief for Arsenal fans and team management alike.

Match dynamics

Crystal Palace struggle against Arsenal's pressure

Crystal Palace had a lot of work to do in their efforts to contain Arsenal's aggressive play. Schwarzer noted that if Palace wanted to remain in the game, they had to take more risks and apply more pressure on the ball. However, he noted a drop in energy and game tempo from Crystal Palace after the 53rd minute, with no shots on goal since.

Game analysis

Arsenal's attacking prowess overshadows Palace's efforts

Despite Crystal Palace's best efforts, Arsenal's attacking prowess was too much to handle. Leandro Trossard made a promising run into the box from the left but was denied by Tyrick Mitchell's solid defense. Schwarzer said the 4-1 scoreline didn't do justice to the game as Palace had their fair share of opportunities. But he admitted it was a tough task for them to salvage anything from this match now.

Details

Match stats and points table

Both sides had six shots each on target. Arsenal had 2.88 expected goals compared to 1.72 of the hosts. The Gunners had 33 touches in the opposition box as Palace managed 18. Arsenal also had 58% ball possession. After 17 matches, Arsenal remain third with 33 points (W9 D6 L2). Palace are 15th, having collected 16 points from 17 matches. Palace suffered their 7th defeat of the season.

Players

Key numbers for Jesus, Havertz and Martinelli

In 91 matches for Arsenal, Jesus has raced to 25 goals. He owns six goals this season from 22 appaearances in all competitions. In 226 Premier League appearances, former Manchester City forward Jesus owns 75 goals (40 assists). 17 of his league goals have come for Arsenal in 67 matches. Former Chelsea man Havertz scored his 38th Premier League goal (A16), including 19 for the Gunners. Martinelli scored his 36th league goal in 143 appearances (A18).

Opta stats

A look at the notable records

Arsenal are the first side to remain unbeaten in Premier League London derbies across a full calendar year since Chelsea in 2005. Arsenal have scored 5+ goals in six different away games in all competitions in 2024, the most ever by an English top-flight club in a single calendar year. Palace have lost their last 5 Premier League clashes against Arsenal.