Jasprit Bumrah, with 194 wickets from 43 Tests, is on the verge of breaking two records held by Kapil Dev.

If he secures six more wickets in the upcoming Boxing Day Test, he'll become the fastest Indian pacer to reach 200 Test wickets.

Additionally, he's just five wickets shy of surpassing Kapil's record for most wickets by an Indian fast bowler in an away Test series.

Bumrah can break Kapil Dev's records in Boxing Day Test

By Rajdeep Saha 08:15 pm Dec 21, 202408:15 pm

What's the story India's leading fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is all set to create history in the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Australia. The match will start on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Bumrah, who has been in top form, is only six wickets away from breaking Kapil Dev's record of being the fastest Indian pacer to take 200 wickets in Test cricket. Here's more.

Test scalps

Bumrah is nearing 200 Test wickets

Bumrah has claimed 194 wickets from 43 Tests at an average of 19.52, including six four-wicket hauls and 12 five-wicket hauls. Notably, Kapil had reached the 200 Test wickets milestone in his 50th match against West Indies in March 1983. If Bumrah manages to take six more wickets in the upcoming Boxing Day Test, he will break Dev's record by doing so in fewer matches. Bumrah will become the fastest Indian pacer to take 200 Test scalps.

Record chase

Most wickets by an Indian pacer (away Test series)

Apart from pursuing the 200-wicket milestone, Bumrah is also targeting another Kapil record. He is only five wickets away from breaking the record for most wickets by an Indian fast bowler in an away Test series. The record was established by Kapil when he took 25 wickets from five Tests in the 1991-92 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Down Under. Bumrah has already taken 21 wickets from three Tests in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Information

Bumrah owns 53 wickets against Australia

In 10 Tests, Bumrah has 53 wickets versus Australia at 17.15. He owns three five-wicket hauls with the best of 6/33. Bumrah can go past former Indian pacer Ishant Sharma, who managed 59 wickets versus the Aussies.