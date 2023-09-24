Ravindra Jadeja becomes India's most successful ODI spinner against Australia

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 24, 2023 | 10:12 pm 3 min read

Ravindra Jadeja has raced to 203 ODI wickets for India

Ravindra Jadeja has become India's most successful spinner in ODI cricket against Australia. The left-arm spinner achieved this feat with his second wicket in the second ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Madhya Pradesh. Jadeja outfoxed Adam Zampa in the 21st over to achieve this feat against the Aussies. He eventually returned with match figures worth 3/42 in 5.2 overs. Here are his stats.

Most successful Indian spinner against Australia in ODIs

Jadeja's brilliance in the second ODI has taken his wickets tally to 34 wickets against Australia, making him the most successful Indian spinner against them in this format. He has now surpassed Anil Kumble (31 wickets) and Harbhajan Singh (32 wickets) who previously held this record. Jadeja achieved the feat in 41 ODIs and also has an average of 54.50.

Joint fourth-highest wicket-taker for India against Australia (ODIs)

With 34 wickets, Jadeja has also surpassed Javagal Srinath's (33) wickets tally against Australia in ODIs. Kapil Dev is India's most successful bowler against Australia in ODIs with 45 wickets. Overall in Australia-India ODI records, Kapil is second on the wickets tally, only behind Brett Lee (55). Among Indians, only Kapil, Mohammed Shami (38), and Ajit Agarkar (36) are ahead of Jadeja and Srinath.

Seventh Indian to reach 200 ODI wickets

Earlier this month, Jadeja became only the seventh Indian to complete 200 wickets in ODI cricket. He is only behind Kumble (337), Srinath (315), Agarkar (288), Zaheer Khan (282), Harbhajan (269), and Kapil (253) in terms of ODI wickets. Among active cricketers, Shakib Al Hasan (307), Mitchell Starc (219), and Tim Southee (214) have more than 200 ODI scalps.

Second Indian to record this ODI double

Jadeja is the second Indian to record a double of 2,500-plus runs and 200-plus wickets in ODI cricket. Only 11 players have accomplished the milestone so far. Among Indians, Kapil is the only other player with this milestone. The former Indian skipper finished his ODI career with 3,783 runs and 253 wickets in 225 ODIs. Jadeja has amassed 2,601 runs and 204 wickets.

A look at his ODI numbers

Jadeja has now claimed 204 wickets in 185 ODIs at an average of 36.65. He maintains an economy of 4.91. The left-arm spinner is India's highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket among active cricketers. He has also amassed 2,601 runs at an average in excess of 31. Jadeja has slammed 13 fifties. Against Australia, he has scored 531 runs in 41 ODIs.

Fifth-highest wicket-taker among left-arm spinners in ODIs

Jadeja is the fifth-highest wicket-taker among left-arm spinners in ODIs with 204 wickets. The likes of Sanath Jayasuriya (323), Shakib (308), Daniel Vettori (305), and Abdur Razzak (207) are ahead of the Indian spinner. The 34-year-old has scalped 95 ODI wickets in India.

