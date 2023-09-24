Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal, Tottenham share spoils in 2-2 draw

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 24, 2023 | 09:19 pm 3 min read

Heung-min Son netted a brilliant brace agianst Arsenal (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Arsenal have held arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 in the much-anticipated North London Derby in the 2023-24 Premier League. The Gunners got the lead via an own goal from Cristian Romero which was cancelled by Hueng-min Son's first-half strike. Bukayo Saka handed Arsenal the lead from the spot before Son completed his brace just a minute later. Both teams continue their unbeaten run. Here's more.

Son scripted this North London derby record

Son scored the equalizer in the 42nd minute for Tottenham after Arsenal scored first. The South Korean has now scored seven goals in the North London derby, as many as Robert Pires. As per Statman Dave, Son has now netted more goals in the high-voltage clash against Arsenal than legends like Gareth Bale, Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie, scoring five goals each.

Son shattered more North London derby records

As per Opta, Son is the first Tottenham player to complete a brace away at Arsenal since John Hendry in a Premier League match in May 1993. He has now scored 150 goals in 379 games for Tottenham Hotspur.

Cristian Romero registered this unwanted record

Romero scored an own goal and conceded a penalty against Arsenal. As per Opta, he is the 11th player in the Premier League to score an own goal and give away a penalty in the same game. He is the first Spurs player to do so. He is the fourth Tottenham player to score an own goal against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Saka has been in fiery form for the Gunners

Saka scored Arsenal's second goal of the game as he converted the 54-th minute penalty. He has now had six goal involvements in his last seven Premier League games (4G, 2A). He only didn't score or assist in the match against Crystal Palace. This was his 34th goal in the Premier League for the Gunners in 141 appearances. He has also registered 28 assists.

A look at the match stats

Arsenal and Tottenham had 13 attempts each on the night but the hosts had six shots on target in comparison to Tottenham's five. Spurs clocked 54% possession and amassed 435 passes more than Arsenal's tally of 370 passes. Arsenal had won a whopping 11 corners.

How did the match pan out?

Arsenal kept Tottenham goalie Guglielmo Vicario very busy since the start and rightfully earned the own goal where Saka's effort was deflected in by Romero. Both teams had few chances before Son equalized for Spurs ahead of half-time. In the second half, Arsenal earned the penalty after Romero handled the ball. Saka made no mistake from the spot but Son cancelled it again.

Some more records from the game

As per Opta, only four managers have guided their team to score two-plus goals in each of their first six Premier League games. Therefore Ange Postecoglou joins an elite list which includes Carlo Ancelotti (Chelsea), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), and Craig Shakespeare (Leicester City). Arsenal have not lost a Premier League home game against rivals Tottenham since November 2010 (W9, D4).

