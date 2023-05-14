Sports

Premier League title race, Manchester City ease past Everton: Stats

Premier League title race, Manchester City ease past Everton: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 14, 2023, 08:45 pm 2 min read

Manchester City thumped Everton 3-0 and are two wins away from winning the Premier League 2022-23 title (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester City thumped Everton 3-0 and are two wins away from winning the Premier League 2022-23 title. City restored their four-point lead over Arsenal having played 35 games each. Arsenal can cut the lead to one point when they face Brighton tonight. Most importantly, City need six points from an available nine to get the job done. Here are the stats.

City race to 85 points and 90-plus goals

City have 85 points from 35 games (W27 D4 L4) and are four points above the Gunners (81). City are now the first side in Premier League 2022-23 to score 90-plus goals (92). City's goal difference reads +61. Arsenal, who take on Brighton next, have a goal difference of +44. Meanwhile, Everton are 17th after having played 36 games.

Gundogan shines for City

City midfielder IIkay Gundogan scored two and provided an assist. As per Opta, for the second time, Gundogan has been directly involved in three goals in a Premier League game, having previously done so in October 2016 (vs West Brom). In 187 Premier League appearances, Gundogan has 44 goals and 16 assists. In the 2022-23 PL season, he has eight goals and four assists.

Key numbers for Haaland and Mahrez

In 33 appearances, Haaland has 36 goals in the PL 2022-23 season. Overall this season, Haaland has scored 52 goals from 48 games. Meanwhile, as per Squawka, Riyad Mahrez has provided an assist in four consecutive PL games for the first time in his career.

Massive records for Pep Guardiola

As per Squawka, Pep Guardiola extended his unbeaten run against Sean Dyche in his managerial career. Guardiola has won 15 out of the 16 meetings (D1), with his side scoring 49 goals and conceding just five. City have won 11 consecutive Premier League games this season. Under Guardiola, it has happened for the fifth time.

Brilliant City show character in front of goal

Everton started brightly and Mason Holgate failed to hand them an advantage with a glaring opportunity gone begging. City then responded well, scoring twice inside two minutes. Gundogan's sublime finish handed City a 1-0 lead before he assisted Haaland moments later. The midfielder then curled in a glorious free-kick from the edge of the area in the second half to make it 3-0.