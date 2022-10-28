Sports

On-loan Arsenal defender Pablo Mari stabbed in Milan: Details here

Oct 28, 2022

Mari is on a season-long loan with Serie A club Monza (Source: Twitter/@arsenal)

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari was stabbed in the back in a Supermarket attack in Milan on Thursday. Mari, who is on loan from Arsenal to Serie A club Monza, is conscious and will now undergo surgery on the damaged muscles on Friday. The 29-year-old was one of the six people attacked in the Italian city. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mari was with his wife and son - who was in a trolley - inside a shop in Assago, near Milan.

He felt a pain in his back before he saw the attacker stab another person in the throat.

The attacker, who was later arrested by the police, has been identified as a 46-year-old man.

According to Sky Italy, investigators have ruled out terrorism.

Injury Marí will be sidelined for around two months

In the aftermath of the event, Monza CEO Adriano Galliani told Sky Italy that while Mari suffered a deep wound his injuries aren't life-threatening. According to him, the centre-back was saved owing to his tall stature (6 feet 4 inches). Mari is recovering at the Niguarda hospital. As per BBC, Marí will be sidelined for around two months after having surgery.

Statement Arsenal issued a statement on Thursday night

"We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari. "We have been in contact with Pablo's agent who has told us he's in hospital and is not seriously hurt. "Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident."

Performance Mari on a season-long loan with Monza

Mari made 14 Premier League appearances for Arsenal. He mustered five clean sheets. He made 22 tackles, one block, 13 interceptions, 55 recoveries, and 48 clearances. He also won 64 duels and 36 aerial battles. In August, Mari was loaned to newly-promoted Serie A side Monza. So far, he has kept three clean sheets in eight appearances, besides scoring a goal.

Serie A Monza could get their upcoming Serie A game postponed

Reportedly, Galliani told Gazzetta dello Sport that Monza have asked for Monday's Serie A duel against Bologna to be postponed. The Biancorossi are currently seated 15th in the Italian top-flight with 19 points (W3 D1 L7). They are on a two-match losing streak (0-1 Empoli and 1-4 AC Milan) since a 2-0 triumph over Spezia.

Career A look at Mari's club career

Mari joined Arsenal on loan in 2019-2020 and since then made 19 appearances in all competitions, signing a new deal in 2020. He was loaned out to Udinese in 2021-22, making 15 appearances. Earlier, he played in the Eredivisie (Dutch league) at NAC Breda, making 32 appearances. He also played for Flamengo in Brazil's top-tier club football competition (30 appearances).

Information Mari has also played in Spain's 3rd-tier

Mari made 69 appearances for Mallorca B in Spain's third-tier competition. He also made 71 appearances for Gimnastic. He played one season with Gimnastic in Spain's second division (25 games). He also made second division appearances for Girona and Deportivo La Coruna on loan.