Serie A: Decoding the rivalry between Juventus and Inter Milan

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 14, 2021, 09:36 pm

Juventus and Inter Milan are all set to lock horns in gameweek 37 of the Serie A 2020-21 season on Saturday in Turin. Fifth-placed Juventus are aiming for a second successive win and keeping their hopes alive of a top-four finish. Meanwhile, Inter have already won the league. The champions will be aiming to breach the 90-point mark. Here we decode their league rivalry.

2020-21 season

Juventus and Inter: Their 2020-21 season so far

After 36 matches, Juventus have secured 21 victories, nine draws, and six losses so far. They have scored 70 goals, besides conceding 35. Juventus are one point behind fourth-placed Napoli (73). Meanwhile, Inter have won 27, drawn seven, and lost just two games so far. They have collected a staggering 88 points. Inter have scored 82 goals (second-highest) and conceded 31 (fewest).

Scorers

The significant goal-scorers for the two clubs this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has netted 28 Serie A goals this season. He also has three assists under his belt. Meanwhile, Alvaro Morata has nine goals and nine assists. For the champions, Romelu Lukaku has fired in 22 goals, besides delivering 11 assists. He has the most goal involvements this season (33). With 16 goals and five assists, Lautaro Martinez stands out as well.

H2H

Head-to-head record between the two teams

The two teams have met on 175 occasions in the Serie A. Juve have the edge with 84 wins. Inter have won 47 as the other 44 games have ended in draws. Juve have scored 251 league goals against Inter, besides conceding 203. Juventus have beaten Inter on three occasions in their last five head-to-head meetings in the Serie A (W3 D1 L1).

Goals

Lukaku and Ronaldo can script these feats

Lukaku has netted 28 goals in all competitions this season. He is two shy of getting 30-plus goals in a season for just the second time in his career (34 in 2019-20). Ronaldo (28) needs two more to register 30 Serie A goals this season. This could be the ninth season in his career where Ronaldo will score 30-plus league goals in one campaign.