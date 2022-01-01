Premier League, Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City: List of records broken

Premier League, Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City: List of records broken

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 01, 2022, 08:32 pm 2 min read

Bukayo Saka scored the opener for Arsenal (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester City extended their winning run to 11 games in the Premier League after beating Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday. Bukayo Saka helped Arsenal take the lead in the first half before Riyad Mahrez scored a penalty post VAR's intervention. Rodri scored the decisive winner for City in the 93rd minute to hand his side all three points. Here are further details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

With this win over Arsenal, Man City have sealed 33 points from their last 11 Premier League matches. They found a way here despite not being at their best. This is what champions do and City are now 11 points clear at the top. Arsenal played well but lost control and City got the job done. Three points earned will satisfy Pep Guardiola.

ARSMCI How did the match pan out?

Arsenal were denied a penalty in the first half before Saka scored for the hosts, who caused City a lot of problems. Gabriel Martinelli had some big chances as well. The second half saw Granit Xhaka give away a penalty after VAR asked the referee to check the pitch-side monitor. Mahrez equalized before Arsenal were reduced to 10 men. Rodri poked home the winner.

Saka Saka scripts these records

(Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

As per Opta, aged 20 years, 118 days, Saka is the second-youngest Arsenal player to score a PL goal against the reigning champions, after Nicolas Anelka versus Manchester United in November 1997 (18y 240d). As per Squawka Football, Saka is one of the three players under 21 to have been directly involved in 10+ goals in a top-five European league this season:

Arsenal Unwanted records for Arsenal

Arsenal have lost each of their last 10 Premier League games against Manchester City since a 2-2 draw in April 2017. As per Opta, it's Arsenal's longest ever losing run against an opponent in their league history. Arsenal have become the first side in PL history to receive 100 red cards, with the Gunners having 11 players sent off under manager Mikel Arteta.

Do you know? City achieve this feat

City end New Year's Day with an 11-point lead at the top. As per Opta, in the competition's history, only Manchester United in 1993-94 and City in 2017-18 (both 12 points) had a bigger lead at the end of January 1 in a season.