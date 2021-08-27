Raheem Sterling vs Marcus Rashford: Decoding the stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 27, 2021, 05:07 pm

Marcus Rashford has been a prominent figure at Manchester United

Raheem Sterling has been a top force at Manchester City since moving to the club from Liverpool in 2015. He has shown his class and versatility in attack, scripting several feats for City. On the other hand, Marcus Rashford has become a prominent figure at Manchester United since making his debut as a teenager under Louis van Gaal in 2015. We decode their stats.

Sterling PL

Sterling's Premier League numbers

In 292 Premier League appearances, Sterling has scored 97 goals, besides contributing with 51 assists. Sterling has scored 62 goals with his right foot, 27 with his left foot, and eight headers. The tally includes one penalty and a free-kick. Sterling has accounted for 251 shots on target and has hit the woodwork 23 times. He has created 69 big chances.

Rashford PL

Rashford's Premier League numbers

In 179 Premier League appearances, Rashford has scored 55 goals, besides contributing with 30 assists. Rashford has scored 43 goals with his right foot, eight with his left foot, and four headers. The tally includes six penalties and a free-kick. Rashford has accounted for 167 shots on target and has hit the woodwork 10 times. He has created 32 big chances.

Career

Career stats of Sterling and Rashford

In 129 matches for Liverpool across competitions, Sterling went on to score 23 goals. He made 95 Premier League appearances for the Reds. In 294 matches for City, Sterling has netted 115 goals (second-highest). He has 21 goals for City in the Champions League. Rashford has 88 goals for United in 277 matches. He managed to net 20-plus goals in the last two seasons.

Information

Their success in the Premier League

Sterling is a three-time Premier League champion with Man City (2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21). He has won two Premier League Player of the Month awards (August 2016 and November 2018). Rashford has won the Premier League Player of the Month in January 2019.

Trophies

Both players have won trophies with their respective clubs

Rashford has won one FA Cup with United, besides one League Cup, Community Shield, and the Europa League. He also was a runner-up in the Europa League 2020-21 final. Besides three PL titles, Sterling has won four League Cups, one FA Cup, and the Community Shield. He has been a Champions League runner-up as well.