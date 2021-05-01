Premier League, Manchester City beat Crystal Palace: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 01, 2021, 08:33 pm

Premier League leaders Manchester City overcame Crystal Palace 2-0 in gameweek 34 on Saturday.

City could be declared champions of England on Sunday if second-placed Manchester United lose against Liverpool on Sunday.

Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres scored a goal each to help City win.

The two goals came in a space of 83 seconds.

Here we present the records broken.

City overcome Palace 2-0 away from home

After a scrappy first half at Selhurst Park, City talisman Aguero thumped his side ahead with a clinical finish before Ferran Torres drilled in a low shot.

The two goals ended the resistance of Palace, who remain 13th.

Roy Hodgson's side had chances in the first half through Christian Benteke, who flicked a header wide and had a close-range shot blocked by Ederson.

Brilliant City script these records

Man City enjoyed their 11th away league victory in a row, equaling the English top-flight record for consecutive away wins - Chelsea (Apr-Dec 2008) and City (May-Dec 2017).

City's second goal was their 700th in all competitions under Pep Guardiola.

This is 157 more than any other Premier League side since he took over in 2016.

Unwanted records for Palace

As per Opta, Crystal Palace have suffered three consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time since July 2020 (a run of seven). No team have conceded more Premier League goals from outside the box this season than Palace (11, level with Sheffield United).

Notable stats registered in the match

City had to wait until the 57th minute to register a shot on target.

As per Opta, this is their longest wait in the Premier League since November 2019 versus Southampton (70th minute).

Raheem Sterling has failed to score and registered only one assist in his past 11 appearances in all competitions.

He had netted six and assisted two in the previous nine games.

Aguero races to 182 Premier League goals

Four-time Premier League champion Sergio Aguero made just his 10th league appearance this season after being injured for most parts. He scored his second league goal in 2020-21 and now has 182 in total in the Premier League.