Why was Celina Jaitly's plea for brother's consular access dismissed?

The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by actor Celina Jaitly seeking consular access to meet her brother Vikrant Jaitly , who is currently detained in the UAE. The court's decision came after it was informed that Vikrant had refused to communicate with her and wanted any legal decisions to be made only after consulting his wife.

Proceedings 'What right do you have now?': HC to Jaitly During the proceedings, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav noted that the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi had met Vikrant nine times since his arrest. He added that Vikrant had clearly informed embassy officials that decisions regarding his legal representation would depend on his wife, not Jaitly. The court asked Jaitly's counsel, "What right do you have now?" "There is no reason to keep the writ petition pending. It is accordingly disposed of."

Legal aid Law firm offered pro bono legal assistance to Vikrant The court also noted that a law firm had offered Vikrant pro bono legal assistance, which he declined. It recorded that this was conveyed to him as per its directions, adding that the Ministry of External Affairs would remain in touch and ensure he receives all legal support available under the law.

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