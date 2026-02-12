HC asks Celina, sister-in-law to settle feud, prioritize brother's freedom

The Delhi High Court recently heard a petition from actor Celina Jaitly regarding the detention of her brother, Major (Retd) Vikrant Jaitly, in the UAE. The court has asked both Jaitly and her sister-in-law Charul to "work in tandem" instead of turning this into a "family dispute." Vikrant has reportedly been detained in the UAE for over 18 months now.

Ministry's response MEA updates court on UAE detention case The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has updated the Delhi High Court about its contact with Vikrant and the UAE authorities. The court was informed that Vikrant is now "regularly interacting" with his wife Charul, but not with Jaitly. The next interaction is scheduled for Friday. The actor told the court that she chose to take care of her brother's case despite going through a divorce, and was being "stonewalled" by her sister-in-law.

Dispute details Court dismisses pleas, states 'Vikrant is the main concern' Charul, who joined the proceedings via video call, confirmed that she wants her husband to be released. However, when asked why she hadn't authorized a UAE firm to represent Vikrant, she alleged that Jaitly doesn't have all the information, and that she kept the actor in the loop since 2024. The court then dismissed their respective pleas stating it wasn't a "family dispute" and emphasized that Vikrant is the main concern for which they should work together.

