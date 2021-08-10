Lionel Messi is joining Paris Saint-Germain
Legend Lionel Messi has agreed to a two-year deal with French giants Paris Saint-Germain after an exit from Barcelona. As per BBC, the deal is subject to a medical. Messi had to leave Barcelona after the club was unable to afford a new deal under La Liga's financial fair play rules. This deal means Messi is set to play alongside Neymar and Sergio Ramos.
Barcelona: Messi couldn't continue due to financial and structural obstacles
On August 6, a statement issued by Barcelona read, "Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations)." The club added that Messi won't be staying and both parties regret that the relationship is coming to an end.
'Lionel Messi is going to be a PSG player'
"It's all been confirmed. Lionel Messi is going to be a PSG player," football expert Guillem Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live. "That's it, it's done. It's happened in the last few minutes," Balague added.
Messi scored 672 goals in 778 matches for Barca
Messi started his senior club career in the 2004-05 season. Messi has amassed 672 goals in 778 matches for the Spanish club. Messi has won a staggering 34 trophies at Barca. He has lifted 10 La Liga titles, 7 Copa del Rey honors, 7 Spanish Super Cups, 4 Champions Leagues, 3 UEFA Super Cups, and 3 FIFA Club World Cups.
Barca couldn't afford Messi anymore
Barcelona couldn't afford Messi anymore, who had agreed to a 50% wage cut as well. Notably, Barca have €1 bn of debt, constraining their position. They landed here due to several bad decisions they made in the transfer market.
PSG will boast of a dream forward line
PSG, who finished second in Ligue 1 last season will be the favorites to win the major honors in the 2021-22 season. With a dream-forward line-up of Kylian Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar, PSG have the capability to destroy any team.
August 10, 2021
Contract can be extended until June 2024
As per transfer news expert Fabrizio Romando, Messi has an agreement completed on a two-years contract. There is also an option to extend the contract until June 2024. The salary is around €35m net per season with add ons included.