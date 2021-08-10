Lionel Messi is joining Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi has signed a two-year deal with PSG

Legend Lionel Messi has agreed to a two-year deal with French giants Paris Saint-Germain after an exit from Barcelona. As per BBC, the deal is subject to a medical. Messi had to leave Barcelona after the club was unable to afford a new deal under La Liga's financial fair play rules. This deal means Messi is set to play alongside Neymar and Sergio Ramos.

Barca

Barcelona: Messi couldn't continue due to financial and structural obstacles

On August 6, a statement issued by Barcelona read, "Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations)." The club added that Messi won't be staying and both parties regret that the relationship is coming to an end.

Quote

'Lionel Messi is going to be a PSG player'

"It's all been confirmed. Lionel Messi is going to be a PSG player," football expert Guillem Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live. "That's it, it's done. It's happened in the last few minutes," Balague added.

Stats

Messi scored 672 goals in 778 matches for Barca

Messi started his senior club career in the 2004-05 season. Messi has amassed 672 goals in 778 matches for the Spanish club. Messi has won a staggering 34 trophies at Barca. He has lifted 10 La Liga titles, 7 Copa del Rey honors, 7 Spanish Super Cups, 4 Champions Leagues, 3 UEFA Super Cups, and 3 FIFA Club World Cups.

Information

Barca couldn't afford Messi anymore

Barcelona couldn't afford Messi anymore, who had agreed to a 50% wage cut as well. Notably, Barca have €1 bn of debt, constraining their position. They landed here due to several bad decisions they made in the transfer market.

Do you know?

PSG will boast of a dream forward line

PSG, who finished second in Ligue 1 last season will be the favorites to win the major honors in the 2021-22 season. With a dream-forward line-up of Kylian Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar, PSG have the capability to destroy any team.

Twitter Post

Messi joins PSG!

Contract

Contract can be extended until June 2024

As per transfer news expert Fabrizio Romando, Messi has an agreement completed on a two-years contract. There is also an option to extend the contract until June 2024. The salary is around €35m net per season with add ons included.