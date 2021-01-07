Lionel Messi scored a brace to help Barcelona overcome Athletic Bilbao 3-2 in La Liga. The win helped Barca rise to third in the league table after having played 17 games. Barca are five points behind Real Madrid and seven adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand. Here we present the key records scripted in the match.

Bilbao vs Barca Messi dazzles as Barcelona clinch victory

Athletic Bilbao took an early lead through Inaki Williams, but Pedri equalized with a header soon after. Messi gave Barca the lead when he collected Pedri's backheel to shoot past Unai Simon. His sublime first-time shot made it 3-1 and Barcelona held on for the victory, despite a late 20-yard strike from Athletic's Iker Muniain. Messi also hit the post twice during the match.

Messi Messi's numbers continue to surge

With this brace, Messi has raced to nine goals in La Liga this season from 16 matches. He now has 12 goals in all competitions for Barca this season. Playing his 501st La Liga game, Messi has seen his goals tally rise to 453. Overall, the Argentine has racked up 646 goals in 751 games for the club in all competitions.

Opta stats Griezmann and Pedri register these records

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann registered three shots, one assist, and three key passes. He also made eight recoveries. This is his best feat for Barcelona in a match in all competitions. Aged 18 years and 42 days, Pedri has become the youngest player to both score and assist in a La Liga match at new San Mames.

Feat Messi registered this feat against Bilbao

As per Opta, Messi has become the first Barca player to score a brace at the new San Mames in La Liga. Notably, the previous player to score two goals in a La Liga away game for the club against Bilbao was Javier Saviola in April 2002 at the old San Mames.