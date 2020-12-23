Everton host Manchester United in a crunch Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at Goodison Park later tonight. Both sides have picked up form recently in the Premier League and this could be a close battle on the cards. Everton have won their previous three league games against top sides, whereas, United have been unstoppable down the road. Here is the match preview.

Team news Everton vs Man United: Team news and selection

Everton mid-fielder James Rodriguez remains absent because of a calf injury that has seen him miss the last three matches, although he has returned to individual training. United's Jesse Lingard is set to return to the squad after being out for a long time. Mason Greenwood could also feature alongside Edinson Cavani. Meanwhile, United may rest Bruno Fernandes for the tie.

Everton Everton hope to continue their new found form

With wins over Chelsea, Leicester City and Arsenal in the Premier League, the Toffees will be confident to put in another shift. They have been strong at the back and going forward, the side looks dangerous. Everton will want to cause issues for United's defence, which looks vulnerable and inconsistent. However, they also need to stop United from their lethal counter attacks.

United United need to show character in a big game

United lost the impetus in their final two group games in the Champions League to crash out of the tournament. This is another huge game in terms of significance. A similar show against PSG and RB Leipzig is something United cannot afford. With a brilliant run away from home in the Premier League, United will hope to draw confidence from the same.

Opta stats A look at the key stats ahead of the match

Manchester United are looking to win consecutive away matches against Everton for the first time since September 2007. The Red Devils are looking to reach the EFL Cup semi-finals in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2009-10. Everton are the top-scoring team in this season's League Cup (12). They lost to Leicester on penalties after a 2-2 draw at this stage last season.

Details Predicted starting XI, Fantasy Dream11 and match prediction

Everton predicted starting XI: Olsen; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Davies, Doucoure; Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin. Manchester United predicted starting XI: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Mata, Van de Beek, Rashford; Cavani. Dream11 team prediction (4-3-3): Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Keane, Maguire, Godfrey; Sigurdson, Doucoure, Pogba; Calvert-Lewin (vc), Cavani (c), Rashford. Match prediction: Everton 1-2 Manchester United.

League Cup A look at some notable stats of Manchester United