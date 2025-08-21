'Severance' actor Tramell Tillman joins 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Emmy-nominated actor Tramell Tillman, known for Apple TV+'s Severance, has been roped in for Sony and Marvel 's upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day , reported Variety. The character he will play is yet to be revealed. He will join Tom Holland , Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo in this fourth installment of the Holland-led Spider-Man franchise.

Career highlights His role in 'Severance' earned him an Emmy nod Tillman is currently starring as Seth Milchick in the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series Severance. His performance has earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, along with SAG and Independent Spirit Award nominations. This spring, he shared screen space with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Future endeavors Other projects of Tillman Tillman is currently working on Amazon/MGM's Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother and Lena Dunham's Netflix film Good Sex. His other film credits include HBO Max's Sweethearts and the crime drama Barron's Cove. On television, he has appeared in Marti Noxon's AMC series Dietland, Godfather of Harlem, and Hunters.