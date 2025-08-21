Shonda Rhimes shows how to win in the OTT age

Shonda Rhimes is a television titan, and she has successfully made her career transition into the OTT age. The mind behind the hit series Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, she has welcomed new opportunities with OTT platforms. The transition not only opened her creative horizons but also helped her reach a wider audience. Her journey teaches us how to embrace industry changes while not letting go of our vision.

#1 Partnership with Netflix In 2017, Rhimes signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Netflix, reportedly worth $100M. The partnership was a huge leap from traditional network television to the ever-growing world of OTT. The deal gave her creative freedom and resources to explore diverse storytelling avenues without the constraints of network schedules or content limitations.

#2 Launching 'Bridgerton' One of Rhimes's first major projects under her Netflix deal was Bridgerton, which premiered in December 2020. The series quickly became a global sensation, reaching millions of viewers across the globe and proving Rhimes' ability to captivate audiences across platforms. Its success showed how strategic content creation could thrive in the OTT landscape.

#3 Embracing diverse storytelling Rhimes has always been an advocate for diversity in storytelling, and that didn't change with the OTT era. Her projects usually have diverse casts and address a range of social issues, appealing to audiences wanting some representation on screen. By making inclusivity a priority, she has set a precedent for others in the industry to follow.