Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' is now 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
What's the story
The title for the much-awaited fourth Spider-Man movie, headlined by Tom Holland, has officially been revealed: Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
The news was announced at a CinemaCon event by director Destin Daniel Cretton, with Holland appearing via a video message.
The movie will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026, opening a new chapter for Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Film insights
Director Cretton and Holland discussed 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Director Cretton took the stage at CinemaCon to share his excitement about the upcoming film. He said he's currently exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of incredible artists.
Holland, who last donned the Spider-Man avatar in 2021's blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, thanked fans and described Spider-Man: Brand New Day as a "fresh start."
Holland wasn't able to attend due to shooting commitments
“I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of ‘No Way Home,’ so ‘Spider Man: Brand New Day’ is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say.”— best of tom holland (@thollandrchive) April 1, 2025
Plot inspiration
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' draws from controversial comic storyline
The film's title, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, pays homage to a controversial 2008 comic book storyline in which the world forgets who Spider-Man is.
This is similar to No Way Home's events, but the original story also witnessed the dissolution of Peter's marriage to Mary Jane Watson.
While the film's title references this unique plot twist, it remains to be seen how closely the movie will follow the specific events of the comic storyline.
Casting news
Sadie Sink's role and Marvel's upcoming slate
While Holland will return as Spider-Man, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink's role remains a mystery. However, speculation suggests she could either be Peter's new love interest or possibly an X-Men character.
Marvel fans have a packed slate ahead with Thunderbolts arriving in May and The Fantastic Four: First Steps debuting on July 25.
Avengers: Doomsday, featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, is slated for May 2026.