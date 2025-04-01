What's the story

The title for the much-awaited fourth Spider-Man movie, headlined by Tom Holland, has officially been revealed: Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The news was announced at a CinemaCon event by director Destin Daniel Cretton, with Holland appearing via a video message.

The movie will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026, opening a new chapter for Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).