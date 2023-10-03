'Stranger Things' to 'Abe': Noah Schnapp's best works

By Namrata Ganguly 06:18 pm Oct 03, 202306:18 pm

Best movies of 'Stranger Things' actor Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp, the young and immensely talented actor, has captured hearts and impressed audiences worldwide with his remarkable performance as Will in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. Though we best know him from the sci-fi series, the 19-year-old actor's early roles include appearing in Steven Spielberg's historical drama and several music videos. Let's check out his best performances below.

'Stranger Things' (2016- ) IMDb- 8.7/10

Schnapp's performance in the Primetime Emmy-winning sci-fi horror series Stranger Things is nothing short of exceptional. Directed by the Duffer Brothers, the series stars Schnapp as Will Byers, a young boy who mysteriously disappears and is captured by a monster in the "Upside Down," due to which he becomes a connection between the alternate dimension and the Mind Flayer.

'Bridge of Spies' (2015)- 7.6/10

Schnapp's performance in Spielberg's Cold War thriller drama film Bridge of Spies was a brief but impactful appearance. As the son of an American lawyer James Britt Donovan (Tom Hanks), Schnapp displayed emotional depth and maturity beyond his age and experience. It follows Donovan hired to defend a Soviet spy and later help facilitate his exchange with an American spy plane pilot.

'Abe' (2019)- 6.3/10

Directed by Fernando Grostein Andrade, the 2019 Brazilian-American comedy film Abe stars Schnapp as the titular character with half-Israeli and half-Palestinian roots. Schnapp delivers a compelling performance as Abe, a 12-year-old boy who's navigating the complexities of his multicultural background and culinary aspirations. His portrayal is nuanced and heartfelt, capturing the essence of Abe's journey as he strives to bridge cultural gaps through food.

'Waiting for Anya' (2020)- 6/10

Co-written and directed by Ben Cookson, the historical war drama film Waiting for Anya is based on Michael Morpurgo's 1990 namesake novel. It stars Schnapp, Thomas Kretschmann, Frederick Schmidt, Jean Reno, and Anjelica Huston. Set in the distress of World War II, it follows Jo (Schnapp), a young shepherd who helps a widow and a Jewish father to flee Jewish children to Spain.

'The Legend of Hallowaiian' (2018)- 4.4/10

In Sean O'Reilly's 2018 Canadian animated adventure comedy film The Legend of Hallowaiian, Schnapp lends his voice to the lead character, Kai, who embarks on a thrilling adventure involving Hawaiian legends and Halloween festivities. His enthusiastic and engaging voice work brings Kai to life. It follows three friends who unleash a pineapple-headed monster and try to save their hometown.