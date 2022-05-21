Entertainment

'Stranger Things 4': Netflix releases glimpse of Episode-1, introduces Ten

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 21, 2022, 01:16 pm 3 min read

Netflix released first eight minutes of 'Stranger Things 4.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@Stranger_Things)

Netflix released an eight-minute-long clip of Stranger Things 4, and we already got to witness a bloodbath. The footage, set in 1979, takes us back to Hawkins National Laboratories, introducing us to Ten. We also get to see a younger version of Eleven who wreaks havoc at the lab. The glimpse of the first episode was released ahead of Volume 1's premiere (May 27).

Context Why does this story matter?

Season three of Stranger Things was released on July 4, 2019.

The season ended with an epic battle at the Starcourt Mall where we saw the gang team up to fight against a Demogorgon, and also witnessed the death of Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery), Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) elder step-brother.

The new season will narrate what happened six months after the battle at Starcourt.

Clip Ten discovers the death of Six and a doctor

The footage shows us what seems like a normal morning for Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) before he heads to work at the lab. There, we see him conducting tests with a child with the number "010" tattooed on his wrist. Dr. Brenner asks Ten to find Dr. Ellis, but when he tries to find her, he realizes that the doctor and Six are dead.

Details Eleven is at center of the bloodbath

Then, a surprise attack renders Dr. Brenner unconscious. He wakes up next to Ten, who seems to be dead, and steps out of the room to see the after-effects of a massacre. Multiple screams are heard in the distance, which leads him to a room where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) stands, bleeding from her eyes and nose. "What have you done?" he asks her.

Twitter Post Watch the clip here

brenner: what have you done?

us: we’ve given you the first 8 min of season 4 AND the episode split announce. ⬇️



ST4 Vol. 1. Seven Episodes. May 27th. ST4 Vol. 2. Two Episodes. July 1st. pic.twitter.com/2svkoRAoh1 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2022

Facts What do we expect from Season 4?

The title of the first episode Chapter One: the Hellfire Club was teased in November 2019. We also know that Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is alive, as seen in a previous teaser. The upcoming season will also introduce many new characters. Season four will explore Eleven and Hopper's backstories. An earlier teaser introduced the Creel House, which may be connected to the Upside Down.

Villain Get ready to meet Vecna, the new evil

Season four will unleash Vecna, who reportedly has an army of deadly bats. Given that Eleven lost her powers last season, we can't wait to see how she defeats Vecna. The first part, consisting of seven episodes, premieres on May 27. And, volume two, consisting of two episodes, will come out on July 1. The makers confirmed that Season five will conclude the series.

Cast, crew Matt and Ross Duffer have created the highly-acclaimed series

Stranger Things is created by the Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross Duffer) and produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn serve as executive producers alongside the Duffer Brothers. Brown, Sink, Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery will reprise their roles.