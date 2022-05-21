Entertainment

Vishal Kotian releases Sidharth Shukla's last song, leaves fans fuming

Vishal Kotian has come under scanner for releasing Sidharth Shukla's last song. (Photo credit: Instagram/@vishaalkotian)

Actor Vishal Kotian has invited the wrath of late Sidharth Shukla's fans. This came after he and Photofit Music Company released Shukla's "last song," Jeena Zaroori Hai, on YouTube on Friday. While seeing Shukla on screen one last time left some fans emotional, most blasted Kotian for leveraging Shukla's memories for his benefit. The track also features Deepika Tripathy. Here's what happened.

Context Why does this story matter?

Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack.

He was yet to wrap up the shoot of the music video Habit with Shehnaaz Gill, which was later completed by Gill in October 2021.

Another tribute video by Gill, titled Tu Yaheen Hai, had also released in the same month.

Kotian's video, thus, adds to this list of tribute videos.

Family's statement 'Anything that didn't release before, didn't have intent for release'

After the untimely demise of the Bigg Boss 13 participant that left the industry shocked, Shukla's family had released a statement asking everyone to "protect his wishes." The family had also explicitly requested to seek their permission before releasing any of Shukla's projects. The statement also said, "Anything that didn't release when he was with us, didn't have his content or intent for release."

Reaction Social media exploded with fans' exasperation

The fans of the Balika Vadhu actor took to Twitter to slam Kotian. With over 155K tweets, the hashtags, STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA and SHAME ON VISHAL KOTIAN (over 32K tweets) have been trending on the microblogging site without pause. Fans have also been hailing Gill, who has, per social media sleuths, "liked" several tweets in favor of her Bigg Boss co-contestant and friend.

Comments 'Cashing on someone's demise is just inhuman'

Twitter is teeming with Shukla's fans' fury, popularly known as "Sidhearts." One user wrote on Twitter, "At least think of a mother who lost her only son," while someone else tweeted, "They have changed the video's concept to earn traction which is totally inappropriate." Another netizen echoed their thoughts: "There are better ways to give tribute but cashing on someone's demise is just inhuman."

Defense 'Everything is on paper,' clarified Kotian

Speaking to Hindustan Times in January, Kotian had defended himself, "There are videos where Sidharth has said that he is excited about the song. Who do you believe? The man or a statement?" The 43-year-old also went on to say that Shukla had been duly compensated and everything was properly documented. "It's not just his work, it's my project as well," added Kotian.

Do you know? Is Kotian lying about time of shoot, Shukla's consent?

Kotian may have said Shukla was happy with the project, but fans aren't convinced. As per ToI, Shukla shot for the song in 2018, but wasn't entirely satisfied and opted out. Apparently, Kotian came on board much later, and the makers altered the entire plotline.