4-day workweek adoption in UK rises to 1.4M workers

Nearly 1.4 million workers in the UK have adopted a full-time four-day workweek between October and December 2024, according to an analysis by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This marks an increase of over 100,000 from the same period in 2019 when around 1.29 million people reported working on this schedule. The trend has been particularly pronounced since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted major changes in work patterns.

Benefits Advocates say model boosts employee motivation, helps businesses Advocates of the four-day workweek, including some economists, argue that it offers employees more time to relax and eases mental health pressures. They also argue that this model can boost employee motivation and help businesses with recruitment and retention. The ONS data shows that the percentage of UK workers on a four-day schedule has risen from 9.8% in Q4 2019 to 10.9% today, covering both full- and part-time jobs.

Advocacy Over 420 UK businesses have switched to shorter working weeks The 4 Day Week Foundation has reported that over 420 businesses, employing more than 12,000 workers, have switched to a four-day workweek since the pandemic. These numbers are based on companies that have signed up for the foundation's employer accreditation scheme and those that have publicly announced their transition to shorter working weeks. The foundation is pushing for a standard four-day, 32-hour workweek across Britain without any pay cuts.

Trailblazer South Cambridgeshire district council 1st to adopt 4-day workweek The South Cambridgeshire district council has become the first UK council to permanently adopt a four-day workweek. Its 700 employees can opt into the scheme, where they are expected to do all their work in about 80% of their contracted hours without any pay cut. The council's trial period of 27 months showed faster processing times for planning applications, housing repairs, and benefits.