Walmart's profits dip as it invests in India's quick commerce

Flipkart gets $260 million boost for ultra-fast delivery expansion

Recently, Flipkart got a ₹2,225 crore (around $260 million) boost from its Singapore parent to help expand ultra-fast delivery.

Even though these investments squeezed profit margins, Walmart International still saw sales jump by 5.5% year-on-year to $31.2 billion in the April-June quarter of 2025.

CEO Kathryn McLay credits this growth to smart bets in key markets like India, China, and Mexico, saying these choices are paying off.