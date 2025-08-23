Walmart's profits dip as it invests in India's quick commerce
Walmart's gross profit dipped recently as the company poured money into India's booming quick commerce scene through Flipkart and Myntra.
To keep up with fast-delivery rivals like Blinkit and Zepto, Walmart currently operates 300 fulfillment centers for 15-minute deliveries and 60 for Myntra's 30-minute service.
Quick commerce now makes up a fifth of India's e-commerce market and is growing super fast—about 50% each year.
Flipkart gets $260 million boost for ultra-fast delivery expansion
Recently, Flipkart got a ₹2,225 crore (around $260 million) boost from its Singapore parent to help expand ultra-fast delivery.
Even though these investments squeezed profit margins, Walmart International still saw sales jump by 5.5% year-on-year to $31.2 billion in the April-June quarter of 2025.
CEO Kathryn McLay credits this growth to smart bets in key markets like India, China, and Mexico, saying these choices are paying off.