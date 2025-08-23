'Baahubali' to be re-released in theaters

'Baahubali: The Epic' to include unseen footage: Report

By Isha Sharma Aug 23, 2025

The upcoming cinematic re-release of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise, titled Baahubali: The Epic, will include previously unseen footage from the original films, reported Bollywood Hungama. The 5-hour-27-minute-long movie will be a single motion picture experience combining Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. A source from the Baahubali team revealed that director Rajamouli shot over 11 hours of footage for both films, with many stunning moments not making it to the final cut.