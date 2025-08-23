'Baahubali: The Epic' to include unseen footage: Report
What's the story
The upcoming cinematic re-release of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise, titled Baahubali: The Epic, will include previously unseen footage from the original films, reported Bollywood Hungama. The 5-hour-27-minute-long movie will be a single motion picture experience combining Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. A source from the Baahubali team revealed that director Rajamouli shot over 11 hours of footage for both films, with many stunning moments not making it to the final cut.
Unseen footage
'Baahubali: The Epic' to hit theaters on October 31
The source added, "Some of those unseen moments will now be included in Baahubali: The Epic." This re-release is set to hit theaters on October 31, 2025, and is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. The franchise stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, and others.
Franchise success
'Baahubali' franchise's journey so far
The Baahubali franchise, which includes Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), has been a massive success both critically and commercially. The films have set numerous box office records and are considered landmark achievements in Indian cinema. The re-release of this epic saga is expected to attract even more audiences and reignite interest in the franchise.