Allu Arjun-Atlee's 'AA22xA6' to get Hollywood backing? Here's what
Allu Arjun's new film with director Atlee (tentatively called AA22xA6) is making waves—there are talks of a Hollywood studio coming on board as co-producer to help the film go global.
The movie, produced by Sun Pictures, has wrapped up an extravagant introductory sequence and is eyeing an international marketing push, possibly teaming up with a US creative agency.
Cast and crew of the film
Arjun is set to take on four roles across different generations—grandfather, father, and two sons—which is a huge milestone in his career.
Deepika Padukone joins in with 100 days of shooting planned, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur.
There's also buzz about Ramya Krishnan (of Baahubali fame) joining the cast for her first-ever collaboration with Arjun and Atlee.