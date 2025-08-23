Allu Arjun-Atlee's 'AA22xA6' to get Hollywood backing? Here's what

Cast and crew of the film

Arjun is set to take on four roles across different generations—grandfather, father, and two sons—which is a huge milestone in his career.

Deepika Padukone joins in with 100 days of shooting planned, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur.

There's also buzz about Ramya Krishnan (of Baahubali fame) joining the cast for her first-ever collaboration with Arjun and Atlee.