'ChiruOdela': Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday surprise from director Srikanth Odela
Director Srikanth Odela just announced his next big project, ChiruOdela, on Chiranjeevi's 70th birthday.
Odela calls it a "blood promise" to bring back the "real" Chiranjeevi fans have missed and describes the film as an immortal tribute to the megastar.
'ChiruOdela' is 1 of Tollywood's most anticipated films
ChiruOdela is already creating buzz in Telugu cinema circles.
While plot details are still secret, fans are excited to see Chiranjeevi in a bold, intense role again—making this one of Tollywood's most anticipated upcoming movies.