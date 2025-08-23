'ChiruOdela': Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday surprise from director Srikanth Odela Entertainment Aug 23, 2025

Director Srikanth Odela just announced his next big project, ChiruOdela, on Chiranjeevi's 70th birthday.

Odela calls it a "blood promise" to bring back the "real" Chiranjeevi fans have missed and describes the film as an immortal tribute to the megastar.