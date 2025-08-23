'Hero No. 1' Govinda's ₹16cr home, ₹64 lakh Mercedes collection

Govinda 's Juhu bungalow is valued at ₹16 crore. He has a property on Madh Island (often used for film shoots) and a stylish bungalow in Kolkata too. All these reflect decades of smart investing alongside his film career.

Car collection and net worth

It's not just about houses—Govinda has a seriously enviable car collection.

Think Hyundai Creta, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, plus two Mercedes models (GLC and C220D), with prices ranging from ₹15 lakh to ₹64 lakh each.

With an estimated net worth of ₹170 crore—and side gigs like film production and reality TV hosting—Govinda proves he knows how to diversify beyond the big screen.