'Hero No. 1' Govinda's ₹16cr home, ₹64 lakh Mercedes collection
Bollywood legend Govinda isn't just known for his iconic dance moves—he's also built an impressive real estate portfolio over the years.
His main home is a plush ₹16 crore bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu, but that's just the start.
He also owns a bungalow in Ruia Park, which he rents out, and a massive 90,000 square yard farmhouse near Lucknow.
Bungalows in Mumbai and Kolkata
Govinda's Juhu bungalow is valued at ₹16 crore. He has a property on Madh Island (often used for film shoots) and a stylish bungalow in Kolkata too.
All these reflect decades of smart investing alongside his film career.
Car collection and net worth
It's not just about houses—Govinda has a seriously enviable car collection.
Think Hyundai Creta, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, plus two Mercedes models (GLC and C220D), with prices ranging from ₹15 lakh to ₹64 lakh each.
With an estimated net worth of ₹170 crore—and side gigs like film production and reality TV hosting—Govinda proves he knows how to diversify beyond the big screen.