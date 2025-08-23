'So stupid': Swara Bhasker on controversy over 'bisexual' comment

Actor Swara Bhasker recently sparked a social media controversy after she revealed her "girl crush" on Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav . In a recent interview, she expressed her thoughts on bisexuality, stating that heterosexuality has long been imposed on humans as an ideology. Now, Bhasker, who's married to Fahad Ahmad, has clarified her comments and urged people to focus on more serious issues like vote theft allegations against the Election Commission of India.

Reaction 'There's nothing wrong, it's light-hearted banter': Bhasker Bhasker told India Today, "It's so stupid. Like, I don't understand (what led to the virality)." "If someone watches the clip, they will know what I was talking about." "There was nothing wrong. It's such a light-hearted banter kind of interview. I am basically talking about that I am up for a bisexual thing."

Admiration On why she admires Dimple Yadav Bhasker further said, "As far as Dimple-ji goes, I very openly admire her. She's a very beautiful, gracious, lovely woman." "And I think she is an inspiration for a lot of people. She is a politician's wife and she's conducted herself with so much grace and dignity over the years." "So there's a lot for me to learn."

Women's admiration Women should admire each other, says Bhasker Bhasker added, "I put that (girl crush advocate) on my X account as I think women should admire each other, praise each other in public." "I don't understand why there's anything wrong with that." "Fahad often tells me that 'your self-depreciative comments.. tumhari bakwas mera career khatam karegi' (your remarks may end my career), which I hope is not true."

Real issues This is a deviation from real issue, thinks Bhasker Bhasker said, "I also think that this is a bit of a (deviation from a) real issue." "The fact that the Election Commission of India has been accused of vote chori, there can be no greater scandal than that." "I think in 78 years of our country's modern history, this has never happened before." "So I think that is the main issue [one should be talking about]."