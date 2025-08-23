Taemin, D&E to perform at K-Town 3.0 in Mumbai
Mumbai is preparing for one of its biggest K-pop events as K-Town 3.0 returns on November 1, 2025. The festival's third edition will showcase top K-pop stars, including SHINee's Taemin and Super Junior's subunit D&E (Donghae and Eunhyuk). This will be their first-ever performance in India! Here's all you need to know.
Other artists performing at the festival
The festival will also see the debut of Yedam, a former member of TREASURE who has now turned soloist. His participation is a sign of the growing cultural exchange between K-pop and its Indian fanbase. The K-Town 3.0 lineup will also showcase the Korean band ONEWE, renowned for their energetic live performances. Rising artist JEY will also perform, adding a burst of fresh talent and energy to the stage, ensuring an exciting and varied experience for all attendees.
If this looks like a dream, wait till you see it live!@TAEMIN_BPM, @SJ_DnE_official, @official_ONEWE, @_YEDAM_OFFICIAL, & @JJHismyname_ will be performing live at K-TOWN 3.0!— K-Town Festival (@KtownfestivalMI) August 23, 2025
Get your tickets NOW, on @district_india#SuperJuniorDnE#Taemin#YEDAM#ONEWE#JEY#Kpop#Districtpic.twitter.com/j1vsrZ8c1y
Festival highlights
About the festival and ticket details
Described as "the biggest celebration of everything Korean," K-Town 3.0 will combine music and cultural experiences, offering Indian fans an immersive opportunity to connect with Korean entertainment like never before. The festival is expected to be a landmark event for Indian K-pop fans. In the previous edition, artists like BamBam, BI, Chen, and Xiumin made their successful Indian debuts. Tickets are available on District by Zomato.