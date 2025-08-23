LOADING...
Taemin, D&E to perform at K-Town 3.0 in Mumbai
By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 23, 2025
05:16 pm
Mumbai is preparing for one of its biggest K-pop events as K-Town 3.0 returns on November 1, 2025. The festival's third edition will showcase top K-pop stars, including SHINee's Taemin and Super Junior's subunit D&E (Donghae and Eunhyuk). This will be their first-ever performance in India! Here's all you need to know.

Other artists performing at the festival

The festival will also see the debut of Yedam, a former member of TREASURE who has now turned soloist. His participation is a sign of the growing cultural exchange between K-pop and its Indian fanbase. The K-Town 3.0 lineup will also showcase the Korean band ONEWE, renowned for their energetic live performances. Rising artist JEY will also perform, adding a burst of fresh talent and energy to the stage, ensuring an exciting and varied experience for all attendees.

About the festival and ticket details

Described as "the biggest celebration of everything Korean," K-Town 3.0 will combine music and cultural experiences, offering Indian fans an immersive opportunity to connect with Korean entertainment like never before. The festival is expected to be a landmark event for Indian K-pop fans. In the previous edition, artists like BamBam, BI, Chen, and Xiumin made their successful Indian debuts. Tickets are available on District by Zomato.