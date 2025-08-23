Is Salman missing from 'No Entry 2' because of Arjun?
What's the story
Salman Khan, who starred in the 2005 hit comedy No Entry, will not be returning for its sequel, No Entry Mein Entry. The reason behind his absence is said to be both professional and personal. An insider revealed to Hindustan Times that the actor's alleged issues with producer Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are the main reasons for his decision. "That's why Boney had no option but to re-cast No Entry Mein Entry instead of bringing back the original cast."
Personal conflict
Tension between Khan and Arjun
The alleged tension between Khan and Arjun started when the latter began dating Malaika Arora, who was previously married to Khan's brother, Arbaaz Khan. This personal conflict has made it difficult for Khan to be in No Entry Mein Entry. Despite these issues, Kapoor recently expressed his regret at not being able to retain the original cast. He told Instant Bollywood, "We waited for almost 8-10 years, but somehow things didn't happen. We will miss them."
New faces
New cast for 'No Entry Mein Entry'
With Khan out of the picture, No Entry Mein Entry will feature a completely new cast. The film was announced in 2019 and is being made with Varun Dhawan and Arjun in lead roles. Diljit Dosanjh was also a part of the film, but his involvement is uncertain ever since he got into a controversy over Sardaar Ji 3, which featured Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. Tamannaah Bhatia is also rumored to have joined the film's cast.