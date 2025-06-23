'Sardaar Ji 3': Hania's casting sparks backlash, producer responds
What's the story
Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Punjabi movie Sardaar Ji 3 is facing intense backlash for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. The singer released the trailer on Sunday on Instagram, confirming that the film will not be released in India due to high tensions between India and Pakistan. Soon after, several netizens criticized Dosanjh over Aamir's casting, calling him "insensitive" and "shameless." In response to the backlash, producer Gunbir Singh Sidhu has defended their decision.
Producer's statement
'Keeping sentiments on Indian in mind...'
In an interview with India Today, Sidhu said, "The film was shot before the conflict with Pakistan. Keeping sentiments on Indians in mind, no India release for the movie." Notably, the film's trailer is unavailable on YouTube India. "The uploader has not made this video available in your country," reads the message.
Casting controversy
FWICE's request to deny certification
Apart from Aamir, Sardaar Ji 3 also stars Pakistani actors Daniel Khawar, Nasir Chinyoti, and Saleem Albela. On June 11, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had requested the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny certification for Sardaar Ji 3 due to the presence of Pakistani artists. This may have led the makers to entirely skip a theatrical release in India and instead release it overseas.
Social media restrictions
Aamir's Instagram blocked in India
Aamir's Instagram account, along with that of other Pakistani artists, was blocked in India after the Pahalgam terror attack. Her remarks after India's Operation Sindoor—which targeted nine terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as retaliation for the Pahalgam attack—also drew backlash. She had written on social media, "I don't have fancy words right now. I just have anger, pain, and a heavy heart. This is not how you protect anyone. This is cruelty—plain and simple."