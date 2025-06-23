'Sardaar Ji 3': Hania's casting sparks backlash, producer responds

Diljit Dosanjh 's upcoming Punjabi movie Sardaar Ji 3 is facing intense backlash for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. The singer released the trailer on Sunday on Instagram , confirming that the film will not be released in India due to high tensions between India and Pakistan. Soon after, several netizens criticized Dosanjh over Aamir's casting, calling him "insensitive" and "shameless." In response to the backlash, producer Gunbir Singh Sidhu has defended their decision.

Producer's statement 'Keeping sentiments on Indian in mind...' In an interview with India Today, Sidhu said, "The film was shot before the conflict with Pakistan. Keeping sentiments on Indians in mind, no India release for the movie." Notably, the film's trailer is unavailable on YouTube India. "The uploader has not made this video available in your country," reads the message.

Casting controversy FWICE's request to deny certification Apart from Aamir, Sardaar Ji 3 also stars Pakistani actors Daniel Khawar, Nasir Chinyoti, and Saleem Albela. On June 11, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had requested the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny certification for Sardaar Ji 3 due to the presence of Pakistani artists. This may have led the makers to entirely skip a theatrical release in India and instead release it overseas.