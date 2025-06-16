What's the story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was first seen in Sarfarosh in 1999, will be seen as a struggling actor again in Aditya Kripalani's film, titled Main Actor Nahi Hoon (I'm Not An Actor).

The film will reportedly see him play a struggling actor in Germany who ends up becoming an acting coach to a woman in Mumbai over FaceTime.

In an interview with The Indian Express, he revealed why playing such roles has always been easy for him.