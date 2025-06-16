'Have first-hand experience': Nawazuddin says 'easy' to play struggling actor
What's the story
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was first seen in Sarfarosh in 1999, will be seen as a struggling actor again in Aditya Kripalani's film, titled Main Actor Nahi Hoon (I'm Not An Actor).
The film will reportedly see him play a struggling actor in Germany who ends up becoming an acting coach to a woman in Mumbai over FaceTime.
In an interview with The Indian Express, he revealed why playing such roles has always been easy for him.
Actor's journey
'I was a struggling actor for...': Siddiqui
Siddiqui, who has been a part of the film industry for over two decades, said, "It's very easy because that phase was very long. I was a struggling actor for 12-15 years. I'm still struggling, though in different ways."
"When you have first-hand experience, it becomes quite easy to play a character."
Filming challenges
Film shot over FaceTime in real time
The movie was filmed in real-time over FaceTime in 28 days, presenting unique challenges for Siddiqui and his co-star Chitrangada Satarpura.
The extreme weather conditions in Germany affected Siddiqui's performance.
"The environment impacts your performance a lot. It was so cold I couldn't even pronounce the 'r' when I had to say English words like process."
"Also, I had to narrate chunky Shakespeare dialogues in English."
Film premiere
Apple's help after watching the film
Main Actor Nahi Hoon made its world premiere at the Cinequest Film Festival in San Jose, California.
The film was interestingly shot entirely on iPhones and other Apple devices, which caught the attention of someone from Apple sitting next to Siddiqui and Kripalani during the screening.
This led to Apple's decision to help promote the film.