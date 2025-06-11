What's the story

Jr. NTR, the star of RRR fame, has reportedly started dubbing for his upcoming Bollywood debut film War 2, after he was seen strolling into the dubbing studio.

The action thriller, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, will see him pitted against Hrithik Roshan.

Kiara Advani plays the female lead in this pan-India film, which is set to release on August 14 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.