Jr. NTR starts dubbing for Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2'
Jr. NTR, the star of RRR fame, has reportedly started dubbing for his upcoming Bollywood debut film War 2, after he was seen strolling into the dubbing studio.
The action thriller, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, will see him pitted against Hrithik Roshan.
Kiara Advani plays the female lead in this pan-India film, which is set to release on August 14 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
NTR was seen going into the dubbing studio
'War' was directed by Siddharth Anand
War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, which was directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Chopra under Yash Raj Films.
The first film starred Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, with Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.
It followed an Indian R&AW agent on a mission to eliminate his former mentor, who has gone rogue.
'When you give emotion to your role...': NTR
Last month, NTR spoke about how meaningful this project is to him.
He said, "This character is extremely special to me."
"When you give so much emotion, intensity, and energy to your role, it is all the more exciting to see this kind of response from my fans and people who love good cinema."
The film will be released on August 14.
'War 2' teaser was released on NTR's birthday
The teaser of War 2 was released on NTR's birthday on May 20. It features Roshan reprising his role as agent Kabir, looking more dangerous than ever before.
The action scenes include sword fights, hand-to-hand combat, car chases, and even a scene where Kabir confronts a wolf.
NTR is all set to make an intense entry to the franchise.